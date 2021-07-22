Concerts are back in Hampton Roads: What you need to know

Even with the Delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, most of these venues are leaving the decision to mask or not to mask up to you.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Alanis Morissette, Pitbull, and Jason Aldean are all headed to Virginia Beach. You could get a ticket for just $20.

Naomi Vanderley and Ashton Kahn are both going to see Jason Aldean next month.

"Ready for the world to be back open again. I hope everyone stays safe and happy and healthy, but I’m ready," says Kahn.

Vanderley agrees.

"I am down to be on the lawn with everyone else. I don’t care where I am, as long as I’m there."

The Virginia Beach Amphitheatre isn’t the only place coming back.

Zeus Uzun was just at a concert the other night.

"It was great, it was great because we like to see the people together," he says. "We miss that big time."

Even with the Delta variant on the rise, most of these venues are leaving the decision to mask or not to mask up to you.

In Virginia Beach, they are encouraging people to wear a face-covering if you’re not fully vaccinated, but if you are, you don’t have to wear one.

Over at The NorVa in downtown Norfolk, they’re telling people by entering the venue, you assume all risks related to exposure to the virus.

Meanwhile, Seven Venues says unvaccinated patrons are encouraged to wear masks, but individual promoters reserve the right to enforce mask requirements.

On Thursday, Tiffany Gibbs and her family were out hearing some music for the first time since the pandemic began. She says at first, she was a little hesitant to be back in a crowd.

"A little, but I guess that we’ve been vaccinated so, we’re hoping everybody else has too."

But she's glad she went.

"It’s nice to be out, enjoy some fresh air, hear some good music."