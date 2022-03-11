Day 3 of Mighty Dream Forum brings pitch competition, dinner with a purpose

The day kicked off with a special discussion between Pharell and Astronaut Leland Melvin, who worked for NASA on board the Space Shuttle Atlantis.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — The third and final day of Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum in downtown Norfolk put a focus on the importance of innovation and creativity.

Attendees were set to attend discussion panels that focused on how to nurture ideas, how to promote inclusivity and how to encourage philanthropy in education.

Other highly anticipated highlights, like the Special Session: Pitch Competition and the Dinner with a Purpose, were also on the schedule.

That dinner is where Williams will announce the winners of the Black Ambition Pitch Competition.

The day kicked off with a special discussion between Pharell and Astronaut Leland Melvin, who worked for NASA on board the Space Shuttle Atlantis.