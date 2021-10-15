NSU, ODU hold homecoming weekend events, follow different COVID-19 safety rules

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the video above is from Oct. 14, 2021.
This weekend, Norfolk State University (NSU) and Old Dominion University (ODU) are both holding homecoming events for alumni.
It's a big celebration for Norfolk. ODU's football team will play Western Kentucky, and NSU's team will face off with Virginia-Lynchburg.
The universities want to make sure the people who come back can celebrate safely, so there are a few differences from normal years.
At NSU, that means visitors will have to wear a mask indoors when they're not eating or drinking, and provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result to come to events. Masks are encouraged outdoors, too.
"All external visitors registering for and attending events at Norfolk State University are expected to abide by University COVID-19 guidelines, which are based on CDC guidance, and are subject to change as conditions warrant," the website says.
ODU isn't requiring anything to come to their outdoor events, but a spokesperson said masks are strongly encouraged.
If you're interested in attending any of the festivities, here are the ones coming up this weekend.
ODU's Homecoming
Oct. 15:
- Spirit Friday
- Monarch Magic Kingdom
- Polo G Concert
Oct. 16:
- ODU Football vs. Western Kentucky
- Royalty Court Announcement
- Homecoming Lunch
- NPHC Reunion
NSU's Homecoming
Oct. 15:
- NSUAA 26th Annual Alumni Classic Golf Tournament
- Spartan SpiritFest
- School of Business Alumni Reception
- College of Liberal Arts Alumni Reception
- College of Science, Engineering & Technology Alumni Reception
- School of Education Alumni Reception
- NSUAA Happy Hour at Uno Pizzeria & Grill
Oct. 16:
- NSU Homecoming Parade
- NSU vs. Virginia-Lynchburg
- NSUAA Welcome to Hollywood Party
Oct. 17:
- NSUAA Sunday Worship Service