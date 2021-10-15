NSU, ODU hold homecoming weekend events, follow different COVID-19 safety rules

The universities want to make sure the people who come back can celebrate safely, so there are a few differences from non-pandemic years.

This weekend, Norfolk State University (NSU) and Old Dominion University (ODU) are both holding homecoming events for alumni.

It's a big celebration for Norfolk. ODU's football team will play Western Kentucky, and NSU's team will face off with Virginia-Lynchburg.

The universities want to make sure the people who come back can celebrate safely, so there are a few differences from normal years.

At NSU, that means visitors will have to wear a mask indoors when they're not eating or drinking, and provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result to come to events. Masks are encouraged outdoors, too.

"All external visitors registering for and attending events at Norfolk State University are expected to abide by University COVID-19 guidelines, which are based on CDC guidance, and are subject to change as conditions warrant," the website says.

ODU isn't requiring anything to come to their outdoor events, but a spokesperson said masks are strongly encouraged.

If you're interested in attending any of the festivities, here are the ones coming up this weekend.

ODU's Homecoming

Oct. 15:

Spirit Friday

Monarch Magic Kingdom

Polo G Concert

Oct. 16:

ODU Football vs. Western Kentucky

Royalty Court Announcement

Homecoming Lunch

NPHC Reunion

NSU's Homecoming

Oct. 15:

NSUAA 26th Annual Alumni Classic Golf Tournament

Spartan SpiritFest

School of Business Alumni Reception

College of Liberal Arts Alumni Reception

College of Science, Engineering & Technology Alumni Reception

School of Education Alumni Reception

NSUAA Happy Hour at Uno Pizzeria & Grill

Oct. 16:

NSU Homecoming Parade

NSU vs. Virginia-Lynchburg

NSUAA Welcome to Hollywood Party

Oct. 17:

NSUAA Sunday Worship Service