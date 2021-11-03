Virginia Beach business to host free brunch pop-up in honor of Veterans Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 20, 2020.
A veteran-owned Virginia Beach business is throwing a brunch pop-up on Nov. 11, where those who served can get a free meal in honor of Veterans Day.
The "Veterans Appreciation Pop Up Brunch" will be hosted by Crystle Elegance Events, a wedding and event planning business, at The Annex Collaborative Studio in Virginia Beach. It starts at 11 a.m and will last until all the food has been served.
Kitchen Nerd Catering, owned by Navy veteran and Chef John Mobley, will make the food. In a social media post, Crystle Elegance Events shared a preview of what will be offered, including fish and grits along with chicken and waffles.
All veterans need to bring is proof of service. Non-veteran guests accompanying veterans are welcome to buy a meal.
"We wanted to host this brunch to personally show our appreciation to our fellow Veterans," Crystle Elegance Events' owner Crystle Poge said. "We realize almost every food establishment you go to on Veterans Day, free food or drink will be offered. Where we absolutely appreciate the recognition, those are impersonal. We wanted to offer something more personal for our fellow Veterans. This is for us, by us. I'm excited to see Veterans from all eras come enjoy some time together on us."