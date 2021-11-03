Virginia Beach business to host free brunch pop-up in honor of Veterans Day

The "Veterans Appreciation Pop Up Brunch" will be at The Annex Collaborative Studio in Virginia Beach. Those who served can get a free meal in honor of Veterans Day.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 20, 2020.

A veteran-owned Virginia Beach business is throwing a brunch pop-up on Nov. 11, where those who served can get a free meal in honor of Veterans Day.

The "Veterans Appreciation Pop Up Brunch" will be hosted by Crystle Elegance Events, a wedding and event planning business, at The Annex Collaborative Studio in Virginia Beach. It starts at 11 a.m and will last until all the food has been served.

Kitchen Nerd Catering, owned by Navy veteran and Chef John Mobley, will make the food. In a social media post, Crystle Elegance Events shared a preview of what will be offered, including fish and grits along with chicken and waffles.

All veterans need to bring is proof of service. Non-veteran guests accompanying veterans are welcome to buy a meal.