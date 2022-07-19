Hurrah Players' 'Descendants' musical features teenage children of Maleficent, Jafar, other villains

"Disney's Descendants: The Musical" is running from Friday night through Sunday afternoon at the historic Wells Theater.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's Hurrah Players are set for a weekend jam-packed with Disney characters.

That title may be familiar if you watched Disney Channel in 2015. There were a few movies featuring the children, or "descendants," of famous characters -- and this performance rolls in elements from the three movies in that series.

Some of the main characters are the teen children of Maleficent (from "Sleeping Beauty"), the Evil Queen (from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"), Jafar (from "Aladdin") and Cruella De Vil (from "101 Dalmations").

"When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?" the Hurrah Players' website says.