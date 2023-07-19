Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar to perform at The NorVa

The band will perform at The NorVa on Dec. 16 as part of a world tour.

NORFOLK, Va. — Actor Keanu Reeves' alternative rock band Dogstar is coming to Norfolk this fall!

The band will perform at The NorVa on Dec. 16 as part of a world tour in support of their new album, "Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees," which comes out on October 6.

The tour comes after their first performance together in more than 20 years. The band formed in 1991 and split up in the early 2000s. The "Matrix" and "John Wick" action movie star plays bass for the band.