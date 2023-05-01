How to get items left in lockers at Something in the Water, and when refunds will be issued

SiTW has announced on their mobile app that all items in lockers are being moved to their Lost & Found location and people can go pick stuff up today.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Because Something in the Water had to cancel the last day of the festival, many people couldn't access the site to retrieve personal items they were storing in the lockers provided by the festival.

Now, SITW has announced on their mobile app that all items in lockers are being moved to their Lost & Found location and people can go pick stuff up.

The SITW Lost & Found will be open until 2 p.m. Monday. The best access is 6th Street, organizers said.

Also, after day 3 of Something in the Water was canceled, festival organizers sent out an update saying a "33% refund of the base price from admission passes" would be issued to ticket purchasers, beginning Monday, May 1.