Something in the Water canceled for Sunday night

Strong storms, including a Tornado Warning in Virginia Beach, resulted in the city shutting down the festival.

Something in the Water has been cut short, with all festival events canceled for Sunday, due to strong storms.

The City of Virginia Beach issued the following statement just after 6 p.m. with the announcement:

City of Virginia Beach Statement Regarding Decision to Cancel Sunday Evening Something in the Water Activity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 30, 2023) – Following several calls and meetings today with the National Weather Service, festival organizers and in consultation with our emergency management leadership, the City of Virginia Beach has made the decision to cancel evening festival activity on Sunday, April 30.

It was determined with high confidence that severe weather storm warnings tonight would impact the safety of all festival areas throughout this evening. Weather conditions today have already included multiple lines of storms with heavy rain, strong winds, small craft advisories and lightning. These conditions are anticipated to continue throughout the night, which also make festival logistics and public safety planning extremely difficult. The City of Virginia Beach considers the tornado warning issued at 5:47 p.m. to be extremely hazardous to the safety and well-being of event attendees and staff.

“No one wants to make this call, but we cannot predict nor negotiate with the weather tonight. It is our responsibility to ensure public safety above all else,” said City Manager Patrick Duhaney. “The City thanks the Something in the Water team, our public safety teams and City staff for their hard work this weekend under fluctuating weather conditions, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding of this difficult decision.”

Event organizers said a "33% refund of the base price from admission passes" would be issued, beginning Monday, May 1. The refund process will take approximately 14 days to complete.