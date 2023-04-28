Something in the Water 2023: Live updates from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Follow 13News Now's live coverage as tens of thousands of people attend the 2023 Something in the Water music festival this weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City officials expect tens of thousands of people to attend the 2023 Something in the Water music festival this weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Performances were expected to kickoff just after noon Friday, but like the inaugural SITW festival in 2019, Mother Nature had other plans. Rain and strong wind gusts caused organizers to announce a weather delay, but performances were expected to start during a break in the rain Friday evening.

Follow 13News Now's live coverage of the festival here all weekend long. Our meteorologists will keep you updated on the latest weather conditions at the oceantfront and our reporters will show you what's happening in and around festival, including any changes to the music lineup and set times.

3:45 p.m. — Something in the Water 2023 to open festival gates after weather delay

The 2023 SITW music festival will officially kick off at 5 p.m., when gates will open to the festival grounds, according to an update on the Something in the Water mobile app and website.

The festival website also said shuttles to the oceanfront will begin operating at 4 p.m. from the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

3:30 p.m. — Something in the Water set times shift for Friday perfomances

Changes to set times for main stage performances are slowly appearing on the Something in the Water mobile app.

Jazmine Sullivan was scheduled to perform at 4 p.m. Friday, but her set time has shifted to 6 p.m.

YvngxChris, who was originally to perform at 1 p.m. Friday, shared on social media that he will perform Sunday.

3:20 p.m. — SITW community stages to open soon

Festival organizers say the Something in the Water community stages along the oceanfront will open to performances around 4 p.m. However, main stage acts are still delayed until further notice.

There are three community stages along the oceanfront at 17th, 24th, and 31st streets.

12:15 p.m. — Shuttles to oceanfront delayed for SITW 2023

With the festival's opening delayed, so too, are shuttles meant to ferry people from the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater down to the Oceanfront.

The shuttles were supposed to begin at noon and run throughout the day, but as of 12:15 p.m. Friday, the parking lot at the amphitheater remains empty.

Parking for shuttle pass holders is supposed to open daily at 11:00 a.m. The last shuttle leaves the festival site one hour after the music ends each night.

According to a Virginia Beach City spokeswoman, the festival is using tour buses and Virginia Beach City Public Schools for shuttles throughout the weekend.

9 a.m. — Weather delays Friday kickoff for Something in the Water festival