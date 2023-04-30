Chris Brown, Diddy make surprise appearances on stage at Something in the Water

Their appearances came during the Pharrell's Phriends set on the festival's Solar Stage.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chris Brown and Diddy made surprise appearances on stage at Something in the Water during Pharrell's performance Saturday night.

The appearances came during the Pharrell's Phriends set on the festival's Solar Stage, which also featured A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul and M.I.A. Coi Leray, who performed earlier in the festival, and Lola Brooke also joined the stage.

The secret list of performers for Pharrell's set was one of the biggest mysteries of Something in the Water. Leading up to the festival, A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul and M.I.A. were announced, but there were some acts that organizers kept secret.

On Saturday, festival attendees told 13News Now who they were hoping would show up. Drake, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Future, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce were all popular guesses.

In 2019, the first year of Something in the Water, the crowd of thousands got to see Jay-Z, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Charlie Wilson and Tyler, the Creator.

Last year in Washington D.C., Justin Timberlake took the stage with Pharrell.