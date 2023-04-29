Fans speculate on who will perform with Pharrell Williams at Something in the Water

ASAP Rocky and Busta Rhymes are two people Pharrell is planning to bring out, but it’s been a guessing game of who else he’s planning to have.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the biggest mysteries of Something in the Water is who will join Pharrell on stage Saturday night for the headlining Pharrell's Phriends performance.

ASAP Rocky and Busta Rhymes are two people Pharrell is planning to bring out, but it’s been a guessing game of who else he’s planning to have.

On Saturday, festival attendees told 13News Now who they were hoping would show up. Drake, Jay-Z, Snoop Dog, Rihanna, Future, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce were all popular guesses.

In 2019, the first year of Something in the Water, the crowd of thousands got to see Jay-Z, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Charlie Wilson and Tyler, the Creator.

Last year in Washington D.C., Justin Timberlake took the stage with Pharrell.

The headlining performance is scheduled for 10:45 p.m. on the Solar Stage.