'Something in the Water' releases performance dates and times

With two days until the festival, attendees can finally learn what days and times their favorite artists are performing.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After weeks of anticipation, the detailed Something in the Water schedule is officially out.

The 3-day festival, which runs from April 28 through the 30, has officially announced performance times and dates for the artists.

Artists are broken up onto two main stages, the Solar Stage and the Lunar Stage.

This is different from the 2019 inaugural festival, where main acts all took place on one stage.

Performances will start each day in the early afternoon and headliners will wrap up each day after 11 p.m.

Here's the official schedule breakdown:

Friday, April 28

Solar Stage Schedule:

Gigi Perez, 12:35 p.m. to 1 p.m.

YVNGXCHRIS, 1:15 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

NLE Choppa, 1:55 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Remi Wolf, 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jazmine Sullivan, 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Arcade Fire, 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Doechii, 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

Polo G, 7:40 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.

Skrillex, 8:55 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.

Kid Cudi, 11 p.m.

Lunar Stage Schedule:

Black Sherif, 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.

Kitty Ca$h, 1:05 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Yendry, 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Babyface Ray, 2:45 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Kenny Beats, 3:35 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Maren Morris, 4:50 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Third Eye Blind, 6:05 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.

Wale, 7:15 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

Kehlani, 8:25 p.m. to 9:25 p.m.

Mumford & Sons, 10:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Solar Stage Schedule:

Riovaz, 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Ayra Starr, 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Umi, 2 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.

Kamasi Washington, 3:05 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Coi Leray, 4:10 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.

The Kid Laroi, 5:25 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.

Jonas Brothers, 6:40 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.

Lil Yachty, 7:40 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Summer Walker, 9:05 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.

Pharrell's Phriends, 10:30 p.m.

Lunar Stage Schedule:

Flo, 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Weston Estate, 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

BADBADNOTGOOD, 2:05 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

SWV, 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wet Leg, 4:25 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.

Latto, 5:35 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

Kaytranada, 6:50 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly, 8:25 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Lil Wayne, 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Solar Stage Schedule:

Kaycyy, 1:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Saucy Santana, 2:25 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

100 Gecs, 3:30 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.

Amine, 4:25 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.

Grace Jones, 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & Chic, 7:25 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Clipse, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lil Uzi Vert, 10:30 p.m.

Lunar Stage Schedule:

FNF Chop, 2:05 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chika, 2:35 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.

D4VD, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jessie Murph, 4:15 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

Flo Milli, 5:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Masego, 6:20 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.

Feid, 7:35 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

Lil Durk, 8:50 p.m. to 9:35 p.m.

Wu-Tang Clan, 10 p.m.