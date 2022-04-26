Pharrell teases Something in the Water 2022

He posted a video teasing the long-anticipated return of the music festival, months after pulling the plug on holding it in Virginia Beach again.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 2021.

Pharrell Williams is dropping hints about the long-anticipated return of Something in the Water, months after he pulled the plug on hosting the music festival in Virginia Beach.

The Grammy-winning artist and Virginia Beach native shared a cryptic video with the caption "2022 @sitw" in a social media post on Monday.

The 15-second animated video shows birds carrying objects, including the peace symbol, a heart, and a microphone. The background audio is the sound of birds chirping.

The post didn't have information about where the festival will take place or who will be performing.

The festival debuted in 2019 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront with several big-name musical acts on the lineup, including Travis Scott, Pusha T, and SZA.

Pharrell created the event after Virginia Beach leaders asked for his help with College Beach Weekend, the last weekend in April when thousands of people come to the city, and with that, a lot of crime.

With an estimated turnout of 35,000 people, it was hailed as a massive success for the city.

The festival was set to return in 2020 with an even more epic line-up of musical acts. Tickets were on sale and city officials are preparing for the festival's second year.

But then COVID-19 happened. Because of the pandemic, the festival had to hold off for two years in a row.

He expressed disappointment with the city's response to the death of his cousin Donovon Lynch, who was shot and killed by a police officer during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021.

Since the letter, Pharrell hasn't publically announced plans for Something in the Water 2022, but there have been rumors of the festival moving elsewhere.

In an interview on Showtime's "Desus & Mero" earlier in April, Pusha T, who is close to Pharrell, mentioned that the festival will be relocating to Washington, D.C.