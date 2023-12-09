Something in the Water 2024 planning is already underway

Members of the Resort Advisory Committee met on September 7 and discussed when the music festival is returning to Virginia Beach.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Planning is already underway to improve and bring back Something in the Water for 2024.

On September 7, members of Virginia Beach's Resort and Advisory Committee met and discussed when the festival could make a return and what these improvements could entail. Ultimately, no date is established for when the festival will return, but a spokeswoman said members are looking into ways to improve based on feedback given by external and internal stakeholders and partners.

Some business owners who participated in this past summer's festival said they had a few ideas.

"We just hope the festival stays on the date where it's been," said George Kotarides, the owner of Dough Boys and founder of the Atlantic Avenue Association.

Kotarides said the festival is an economic boom for the resort city that kicks off the busy summer season with an economic boost.

However, the festival's creator, Pharrell Williams, has previously stated he would like to see the date moved after last April's festival was impacted by heavy rains that kept some festival goers from enjoying the full experience.

There are also concerns about what Something in the Water's fencing will look like come next year. Some festival-goers said the limited re-entry policy kept many people from exploring the rest of the Oceanfront's businesses.

"A lot of people were complaining about that," said Boysie Bowden. "Now, if the fencing could come to a middle ground that works best for the city and its patrons, that would be best."