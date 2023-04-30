Some businesses boom, others not so much during 'Something in the Water'

One Oceanfront business told 13News Now that road closures led to a smaller turnout than expected this year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders said they expected 35,000 people at this year’s Something in the Water festival and from the looks of, they weren’t too far off.

As the festival begins to wind down Sunday, let's take a look at how this year’s festival impacted some Oceanfront businesses.

Kostis Frank owns Sunnyside Café on Atlantic Avenue at the Oceanfront. He said despite the rainy weather, he saw a roughly 25% increase in foot traffic this weekend.

“Friday was a slow start, of course, with a little bit of rain, but yesterday was a very good day,” Frank said.

Frank said the overall experience, while busy, was positive for him and his staff.

“We’re really happy with the kind of people that came to our restaurant. We’re very happy,” he said.

But festival traffic brought a different story for some businesses a little further from the main stage.

Tyleia Elliott with Log Cabin Pancake House said the foot traffic wasn’t quite as busy as they expected this weekend.

“We thought it was going to be a whole lot more, but I guess all the food trucks and everything else out there took our shine away,” she said.

Elliott said blocked roads also played a part in the smaller turnout. The city closed Atlantic Avenue from 17th Street to Rudee Loop during the festival.

“Our parking lot is even blocked off, too. So, I think without the roadblocks and everything, we would’ve had more business,” Elliott explained.

However, Elliott said she’s glad to see Something in the Water back in the 757.