Something in the Water celebrates local artists, entrepreneurs with Area 75

Anyone could enter the venue free of charge to hear and see some of Hampton Roads' most inspiring artists.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tickets for Something in the Water could have cost hundreds of dollars, but new this year there was a completely free venue that celebrated 757's local artists and entrepreneurs.

It's called Area 75, where anyone could enter the venue free of charge to hear and see some of Hampton Roads' most inspiring artists.

"I hope people had a good time, it was great seeing people dancing out there and just feeling the vibes," Glen Holden said.

Holden was not only one of the performers for Area 75 but was also an organizer with Sunnyside Collective who helped organized the day's events. Holden said this event was created for everyone who was not able to get a ticket for Something in the Water but still wanted to celebrate.

Venues like this popped up on 17th, 24th and 31st Street. Artists and entrepreneurs had to apply months in advance to secure their spots to open a booth. Each offered a wide variety of goods and services.

"Even though we are not known to everybody we still create and we consider it to be our art form and we take it very seriously and then we can take our art and form and take it to the main stage one day," Delisea Jackson, the owner of imPRESSive Juice Bar, said.

Area 75 opens for the last time this year on Sunday. It is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., everyone is welcome to attend.