Investigation Discovery's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh' to feature Codi Bigsby search

HAMPTON, Va. — A show on the Investigation Discovery channel will feature a segment on the search for Codi Bigsby, the 4-year-old boy from Hampton reported missing in late January.

The "In Pursuit with John Walsh" episode will air Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on the channel and will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The segment will detail how Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, reported the 4-year-old missing on Jan. 31, alleging that he woke up and found that his son had disappeared.

Codi is estimated to be three to four feet tall and weighs between 60 and 80 pounds. Show producers are encouraging people to share photos of him, calling it "the most important tool to help recover a missing child."