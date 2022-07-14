Codi Bigsby family to hold press conference offering reward for info, condemning state's efforts

Codi Bigsby's family will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to talk about a new $25,000 reward, and alleged "inaction" by police.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from March 15, about two months after 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was first reported missing.

Codi Bigsby's family will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to talk about a new $25,000 reward for any information that leads to someone finding the little boy.

He was first reported missing by his father, Cory Bigsby, on Jan. 31. Since then, police and volunteer organizations have been looking for the 4-year-old, but they haven't been able to find him.

Since the beginning of the case, the Hampton Police Division chief has said investigators don't think Codi wandered off, and they don't think he was abducted.

Amina Matheny-Willard, the Bigsby family's lawyer, announced the press conference Thursday morning

She said the family "condemns the commonwealth's dereliction of duty evidenced by their continued persecution of Cory Bigsby."

Cory Bigsby is facing charges of child abuse and neglect unrelated to the boy's disappearance. Matheny-Willard is representing him in court for those charges. A grand jury deemed there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial on July 5.

Matheny-Willard said that on Friday, she'll "Review the Specific INACTION by the Commonwealth Which Demonstrates Their Dereliction of Duty to: 1) Codi, as a missing child; 2) Cory as the 'Scapegoat'; and 3) Codi and Cory Bigsby’s Family."

They're offering the reward for information that leads to Codi himself, or the arrest of whoever took him.

Matheny-Willard said this will also give Codi's family a chance to speak out. It's set for 1 p.m. on July 15.