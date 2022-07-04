Bee's back! Corolla Wild Horse Fund gets second glimpse of colt born in 2021

Bee hadn't been seen in a year. The marsh grasses in Corolla can grow taller than the height of a horse, so spotting them from afar proves a challenge.

COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund shared exciting news late Wednesday night -- a foal they hadn't seen since his newborn stages in early 2021 is alive and well!

A post from the group said CWHF workers were starting to think they'd just imagined baby Bee.

"Bee was born far out in the marsh and his parents kept him back there for an entire year! We saw them from the helicopter in May but there were no sightings after that," the post reads.

Bee and his father, Cobb, made a visit to an Outer Banks yard on Tuesday. That was almost exactly a year from when the fund first saw the foal.