Oh baby! Outer Banks welcomes first colt of the year: Charlie

COROLLA, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is from April 2021, when foal Betsy was born on the Outer Banks.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is welcoming the first foal of 2022... Charlie!

News of his arrival marks the start to foaling season, when the wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs on the Outer Banks start giving birth to their babies.

He's a cute little guy with brown hair and a short tail. One of the photos of Charlie shows him prancing around.

If you see Charlie, or any other wild horses, remember to keep your distance. The CWHF says it's imperative not to stress moms and foals while they're bonding.

"Your support helps us continue to protect and responsibly manage the Bankers here in Corolla so that Charlie and all the rest of the foals can grow up happy and healthy, and eventually have offspring of their own," the announcement reads.