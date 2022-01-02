Wild horse dies after being hit by car in the Outer Banks

Rabbit, a horse that was born in 2019, galloped into the road unexpectedly and was hit by a car around 2:15 p.m.

COROLLA, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 4, 2019.

A wild horse died after being struck by a car in Corolla, North Carolina, according to a statement from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund on January 1.

"It is inevitable when you are working with animals that there will be death. And no matter the circumstances, it will always be sad. We only have 102 horses in the herd. We know every single one of them," the organization said in a Facebook post just a day prior to the announcement. "We get attached to them. Every horse is critically important to the long-term health and genetic stability of the breed, and losing one, especially tragically and at a young age, is devastating."

Rabbit, a horse that was born in 2019, galloped into the road unexpectedly and was hit by a car around 2:15 p.m.

The driver immediately called 911 and proper authorities. They interview witnesses and determined that it was indeed an accident and no fault of the driver.