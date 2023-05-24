Dogs and puppies rescued from Hertford County breeder on the road to recovery

The dogs and puppies appeared to be lacking basic care and were living in "unsanitary, hazardous conditions," according to the Humane Society.

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Around 100 dogs and puppies that were rescued from a breeding operation in Hertford County, North Carolina, last week are embarking on their road to recovery.

The dogs and puppies appeared to be lacking basic care and were living in "unsanitary, hazardous conditions," according to the Humane Society of the United States.

The organization said since then, the dogs have gotten much-needed veterinary care. The veterinarians found that several of the dogs have pellets embedded in their skin, presumably from being shot with a pellet gun.

Exams also found that several dogs are dealing with sarcoptic mange, which causes intense itching, hair loss, and secondary infections due to broken and inflamed skin. Without being treated, it can be deadly, especially in environments that are poor and overcrowded.

The veterinarians also found heartworms and severe dental diseases among the dogs.

According to the Humane Society, one of the puppies was found to be severely dehydrated, underweight, cold, and lice-infested during a veterinary exam. After some treatment and care, the puppy opened his eyes for the first time to find himself in a caring home.

The organization said its responders are optimistic for the dogs despite the health challenges they face.