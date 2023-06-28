Dominion Energy volunteers help upgrade dog recreation area at Peninsula SPCA in Newport News

The space, called the Dog Enrichment Area, now has play equipment, a cooling fountain and interactive equipment.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula SPCA in Newport News upgraded its recreation area for dogs Wednesday morning with some help from volunteers with Dominion Energy.

The space, called the Dog Enrichment Area, now has play equipment, a cooling fountain and interactive equipment. The volunteers also installed a gate, landscaped the area and did other small tasks to make it better.

Dominion Energy also provided a grant to purchase materials to get the project done.