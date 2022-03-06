Yes, when it gets too hot, wild horses on the Outer Banks sometimes take a dip

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which oversees the horses' care and posted the video, said it's normal enough to see them take a dip on scorchers like this week.

COROLLA, N.C. — A video of four horses playing in the water on an Outer Banks beach is getting a lot of love on Facebook.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which oversees the horses' care and posted the video on Tuesday, said it's normal enough to see them take a dip on scorchers like that one.

"One of the most common questions we get is 'do the horses get in the ocean?' When it’s hot and buggy, they do! And today was both of those things," the post said. "This is Surfer with his mares Cora and Peaches, and yearling colt Bravo. Surfer saw something down the beach that got his attention and moved everyone on not long after this video was taken."

It's still not every day you get to see a horse family enjoying the waves.