Teal is the new orange for kids with allergies this Halloween

The Teal Pumpkin Project alerts children of homes that offer non-edible Halloween treats.

NORFOLK, Va. — Kids and adults look forward to those yummy Halloween treats every year. But according to the Food Allergy Research & Education group or "FARE," nine foods that make up the majority of food allergies are in the most popular candies; peanut, tree nut, fish, shellfish, milk, egg, soy, wheat and sesame.

Tiffany Leon is a registered dietician and senior manager for training and professional programs for "FARE." She said 32,000,000 people have food allergies in the United States, so it's nice to be able to offer something non-edible.

"You know what? They may want the playing cards or the stencils over the chocolate," said Leon. She also suggested treats like bubbles, coins, bookmarks, pencil toppers, glow sticks and stress balls.

That's where the Teal pumpkin program comes in. You put the special pumpkin out with your Halloween display, to let kids know you have non-edible goodies. And "FARE" created an interactive map online this year so families know exactly where to go, to find the special treats. "You can add your house to the map and others can check to see which ones are in your neighborhood," explained Leon.

"FARE" discovered in a study the issue affects more than just the person who's allergic. "While there are 32-million Americans who have a food allergy, there are 85-million impacted by food allergy so those are the people who are living with them whether it's a parent, caregiver or grandparents," said Leon.

This program allows everyone to feel included and stay safe on this sweet and popular holiday.