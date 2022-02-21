Annual report: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore gave away record number of meals

The nonprofit gave away 19.1 million pounds of food, or about 16 million meals, from 2020-2021. About 5 million pounds of food was fresh produce.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 2021, when the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore opened a new community feed in Norfolk.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore gave away more food during the heat of the coronavirus pandemic than ever before, despite facing unprecedented difficulties.

Its annual report from FY2020-FY2021 shows that the nonprofit gave away 19.1 million pounds of food, or about 16 million meals, in that time. About 5 million pounds of food was fresh produce.

Kelli Webb, a spokeswoman for the foodbank, said that it wasn’t an easy feat.

“While withstanding the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foodbank navigated significant declines in volunteers, donated food product, and partner agencies — combined with rising food prices and significant increases in the numbers of individuals experiencing food insecurity,” she wrote.

The report details foodbank staff scrambling to find volunteers when military agencies, schools and businesses weren’t allowed to volunteer because of the pandemic.

It credits Good Samaritans from the community and “everyday heroes” from the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Team Rubicon, a veteran-supported disaster response group, with keeping things moving.

Emma Inman, Chief Impact Officer for the foodbank, said the organization kept up with its much-needed food giveaways while also trying to change people’s underlying circumstances.

“We have made a conscious effort to understand and tackle the disparities that exist, which have been exacerbated by this public health crisis," Inman wrote.

One of the ways the foodbank did that was to partner with the Wesley Community Center in Portsmouth to open a new food hub. Certain days of the week, people can come there to get meals, clothes, GED and financial literacy classes and mental health screenings.

The foodbank takes on many ways to get food to people who need it. They work with social services' Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), have a mobile food pantry, offer a Backpack Program for children in school, and partner with soup kitchens, shelters and churches throughout the region.

Jaynee Day, the interim president of the foodbank, and Tonya Walley, the board chair, wrote an introduction to the report that paints FY20-21 as a year of adaptation.