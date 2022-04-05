Freddy’s to open in Virginia Beach

The casual fast-food chain, best known for its steakburgers and frozen custard, is opening up near Lynnhaven Mall.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The casual fast-food chain Freddy's is opening near Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, marking the second location in Hampton Roads.

The restaurant is known for having steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard on the menu. You can get anything from a "California-style" burger to a patty melt to a crispy chicken sandwich here.

The Virginia Beach location will be at 796 Lynnhaven Pkwy and will have both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a drive-thru. The hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For those who have never been to a Freddy's location, franchise owner Dave Dreiling recommends the Original Double, which has two steakburger patties, cheese, mustard, onion, and pickle on a toasted bun.

The chain has more than 400 locations across 34 states, including the other Hampton Roads location in Suffolk. A third location is set to open on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton later this year.