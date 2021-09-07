FRIDAY FLAVOR: The start of a legacy at Kevin's Dog House

Kevin's Dog House is proud to be one of the few hot dog joints in Hampton Roads creating the classic Norfolk Dog, but it's not as easy as it seems.

NORFOLK, Va. — In 2008, the United States was in the middle of a recession, and Kevin Smith, a construction worker, was laid off. Kevin had no idea what was next for him. However, around that same time, his wife Evaleene was preparing for a chili cook-off at her workplace.

Kevin tasted the batch and knew that her chili was the start of something.

"Kevin said, 'well, we can do this, Evaleene, this chili is pretty good. We can start from here, and we can maybe open a hot dog restaurant,'" Evaleene laughed as she recanted the story.

Kevin started to invite friends over for dinner and test out his chili batches. During the testing, he had one goal in mind, to achieve a taste he knew and loved from some of the classic Hampton Roads hot dog joints that had closed.

"We had to be as good as or better than Jimmy's, Tony's," Kevin and Evaleene said talking over each other in excitement.

Finally, they perfected the chili.

"I'm biased; we have the best chili around," Kevin said and smiled.

Their chili has a bit of a kick but also a sweet bite at the same time. The toppings for the Norfolk Dog are simple.

"It's the hand-cut onions, its the Lynnhaven mustard, homemade chili," said Evaleene.

The hot dog, its size, and the way it snaps are what makes this dog so unique. However, after almost a decade of business, the Smiths heard the news that Hormel discontinued the iconic 'Norfolk dog' with the tough casing.

"When we went through the changing of the hot dogs, everybody panicked. Everybody panicked," Evaleene said.

That's when Todd Goldman with Southern Packing Corp. helped create what we know now as the new 'Norfolk Dog.' Business went on as usual with a hot dog that now, some say, is better than the Hormel version.

"The Norfolk dogs a great dog," Kevin said.

Every establishment sells the same dog, but it's the chili that separates them. Each hot dog joint has their secret recipe, and the Smiths say theirs is made with love.

"Our customers are loyal. They say we have the best chili around," Kevin sat a little taller as he uttered this sentence.

Yes, customers - in 2010, after perfecting the chili, the Smiths took a chance and opened Kevin's Dog House on Bonney Road in Virginia Beach.

"The first day we opened, we did [sold] 320 dollars. We thought we were rich," the couple laughed as they reminisced.

Three years later, they moved to their current location on Cleveland Street. It's here that their personalities shine through.

"We have a good time in here. We rock n' roll, we soul. We funk, we dance, we are wide open, we are who we are," Kevin said and smiled.

The good vibes go hand in hand with the good people, and the most significant part that Kevin is proud of is the history of this spot.

"We wanted history, and we wanted tradition, and we weren't going to break from that because that is what makes a hot dog joint," he said.

Kevin went on to talk about the significance of keeping the Norfolk Dog the way it was back in the 19030s when George Bacalis was king with his hot dog joint. After Bacalis, the hot dog continued through restaurants like Tony's and Jimmy's, all these establishments no longer standing. So, Kevin feels it's his duty to the business to keep the hot dogs as they were intended to be.

He aspires to be like one of the greats in Hampton Roads, and he is well on his way, if not already there. He said Jimmy's name multiple times during his sit down with 13News Now, and for a good reason.

Though Jimmy, the owner of Jimmy's, has passed away and his business no longer stands, his wife Effie carries on his legacy. For 11 years, Effie has been coming to Kevin's to get her Norfolk Dog fix.

"As soon as I turned around and seen her, I knew who she was, and I said oh my God, that's Miss Effie from Jimmy's. She's a guru. She's the top hot dog king. She's pretty much all that's left," Kevin and Evaleene were enthusiastic as they talked about how much they love Miss Effie.

History is essential to the Smiths, and they aspire to have the same legacy as Jimmy and Effie. That's why they now look to their son, Matthew, as the next owner in line.

"He's going to be an heir to the restaurant. We're going to try and keep this open for decades to come," smiled Kevin as he pointed at Matthew sitting across from him.

Matthew, a man of few words, smiled and nodded and said he's excited and ready for the opportunity. This as his parents gushed over how he pretty much already runs the joint.

For the family at Kevin's Dog House, they love the smile on every customer's face. They love the business more than they ever thought they would.

"We never dreamed that this place would be what it is today," Kevin said. And what it is today is history, love, legacy, and hope that this legacy can live on for generations to come.

"It's phenomenal what this place has become and what this place has become for us. I mean, I wake up every day smiling. I come into work, we work 11-3 and we have a beautiful life, and we go home. It's a blessing. It really is."

The family smiled as they all nodded their heads in agreeance that they are happier than the Smiths in 2008 ever imagined they could be.