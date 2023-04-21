Summer is almost here. Try this Virginia Beach meal prep business if you want to eat healthier.

Everything you see is made in-house and the menu changes monthly to keep things fresh.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Summer is approaching, and that means everyone is thinking about getting healthier.

One man started a business in Virginia Beach to help you do just that.

"When you think about eating, you think about a lot of it is built around diet, but there are no diets involved in what we do," Colin Smith said. He owns Lyfestyle Meals, and that's what he wants to help you do: build a lifestyle.

The business is headquartered in Virginia Beach, but they serve all of Hampton Roads with their delivery service.

"So we deliver from Williamsburg to Suffolk and every city single in between," Smith explained.

They deliver meals straight to your door to help you meet your health goals and avoid the hustle of your meal prep.

"We're not trying to feed everybody every meal. We're looking for every household to order anywhere from five to seven meals on average. Be able to have some structure throughout the week," he said.

Smith told 13News Now he makes sure each meal meets nutritional needs, "With the structure and balance of protein, vegetables, carbohydrates, and sauces," he said.

Lyfestyle Meals doesn't sell you frozen food. Everything you see is made in-house.

"Everything is a complete scratch kitchen. So, we're making all the marinades. We're making all the sauces that are on the side. We're doing all the plating, and even some of our kitchen staff are delivery drivers," Smith said.

The menu changes monthly to keep everything new and fresh for those who order often. However, the flavors are always fresh, clean and delicious. Smith said they serve dinner, lunch, and breakfast.

"We'll have our protein pancakes, our breakfast bowl. Lunch and dinner are very dynamic. Our salmons, steaks, chickens, and turkeys will have a different complimentary side, sauce, and vegetable medley," he explained.

They even have protein donuts if you're craving something sweet.

For many, meal prep companies can be a bit pricey. Smith said that he tries to get you the best prices possible.

"We are really trying to compete with grocery stores directly and less with restaurants," he started, "For us, we want to be able to have an affordable option that's around ten dollars a meal on average. That feeds you on a daily basis."

If you're not sure you want to subscribe and jump in completely, that's okay. You can swing by their storefront in Virginia Beach and pick up a few meals.

"You can come in and grab and go meals anywhere from five to ten to one," Smith said.

He wants to make sure he is helping the community have the best possible lifestyle they can. He said what he hears from customers keeps him going.

"I didn't know eating this clean could be this fun. My body feels great. I have more energy for work. My family enjoys time with me on Sundays now that I don't have to spend ten hours meal prepping. A lot of those responses are what makes and drives me into business," he smiled.