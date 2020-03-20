Virginia restaurants now allowed to sell beer, wine to-go

Governor Northam has directed Virginia ABC to allow all restaurants to sell beer and wine for takeout and delivery during the coronavirus outbreak.

RICHMOND, Va. — Restaurants and eateries throughout the entire state of Virginia are being urged to turn to takeout and delivery options to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, in a daily press conference about coronavirus response efforts, Governor Northam ordered the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority to allow restaurants to sell beer and wine to-go.

Every eat-in restaurant in the state with on-premise privileges will be able to sell beer and wine through takeout and delivery.

The beverages must be sold in sealed containers. In order for licensed businesses to sell beer and wine this way, curbside pickup or delivery must be chosen by customers through their online, app or over-the-phone orders.

Additionally, businesses with off-premise privileges like breweries and wineries may sell products for curbside pickup in a designated area or deliver to customers' homes.

You can find more information on the ABC regulation adjustment here.

Northam has already ordered sit-in restaurants and bars to limit the number of people in their businesses to 10 patrons at a time. Many restaurants have already switched up their routines to where customers can only make takeout orders and can't sit inside.