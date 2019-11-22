NORFOLK, Virginia — It's that time of the year again where we prepare for the holiday frenzy with tons of food, family, and fun.

And to kick off the holiday season, both Norfolk and Portsmouth hosted the traditional parade to light up the entire downtown area and Olde Towne Portsmouth in the 35th Annual Grand Illumination Parade.

The parade took place on Saturday, Nov. 23 starting at 7 p.m.

This year's parade celebrated a "Toyland" theme where visitors saw dozens of floats pass through downtown Norfolk to reflect that motif.

