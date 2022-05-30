Norfolk police officer wins national photo contest for her act of kindness

Norfolk Police Officer Jordan Marksbury was recently recognized by the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) division of the Department of Justice.

Sometimes, when police officers go above and beyond the call of duty, their efforts are noticed.

An officer with the Norfolk Police Department was recently recognized by the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) division of the Department of Justice for her ability to do so.

Each month, the division has a “Community Policing in Action” photo contest, with an officer from Norfolk winning for March 2022.

In the photo, Norfolk Police Department Patrol Officer Jordan Marksbury is seen giving a hug of comfort to a girl who had been in a car crash in May of 2021.

According to police, the girl's mother had a seizure while driving, which caused her to hit a tree. Officer Marksbury spent time with the girl, assuring her that everything would be OK.

"The scene in the winning photo is nothing out of the ordinary for the NPD, which focuses on supporting its community members in as many ways as it can.," a press release said.