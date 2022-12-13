13News Now Vault: Pogs dominated Christmas of 1994

All you needed to have fun 28 years ago was a pile of milk caps known as Pogs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leading up to the mid-90s, the hottest toys were all about tech.

Nintendo and Game Boy in the mid to late 1980s, and then Talkboy in 1993.

But in 1994, there was a craze over something that may not even be considered a toy by today’s standards.

“Put away the monopoly and bring out the Pogs,” 13News Now reporter Debbie Harper said in 1994. “This is a game children can’t get enough of.”

You stacked them and slammed them, but the game wasn’t even the biggest draw, just collecting them was enough to excite kids at Christmas that year.

At Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach, there was even a kiosk devoted to Pogs.

The game's roots date back decades in Hawaii before turning into the viral hit of the early to mid-90s across the United States.

Compared to some of the high-tech gadgets of the time, Pogs were budget-friendly, ranging from 15 cents to a dollar.

And with all different types of designs and art, Pogs became a hobby that kept kids actively on the hunt for more.