DoD cardholders can ride a holiday train for free at Fort Eustis

Fort Eustis is celebrating the holidays with free train rides for all Department of Defense cardholders this weekend.

“Operation Sgt. Santa" will have several train rides around the Fort Eustis railroad at the U.S. Army Transportation Museum Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

One of the rides will be a 1960s “A Christmas Story”-themed train party, which is a "step back in time to the golden age of train travel," said a spokesperson for Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

The others are the Pacific Trail, a 40-seat first-class passenger car, and Overland Trail, a 38-seat lounge car that features the last operating barbershop rail car in the U.S.

People can also see the Presidential 118 Navy Car, one of the oldest operating luxury rail cars in the fleet. It features a dining room, kitchen and staterooms.

According to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, the rides will be free on a first-come, first-serve basis, and depart the museum at the top of every hour.