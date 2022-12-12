Salvation Army cuts ribbon to start distributing Angel Tree Christmas gifts

People who came to pick up the blessings said this year has been hard, but the love from these donations goes a long way.

NORFOLK, Va. — Every year, the Salvation Army of South Hampton Roads helps thousands of families through the Angel Tree program.

That's a toy, clothing and shoe drive that collects gifts for children to open on Christmas morning. 13News Now is a proud sponsor.

On Monday, leaders cut the ribbon to start distributing this year's presents.

People who have signed up to get their children gifts through the Angel Tree program can come to the "Christmas Depot" and get drive-thru pickup service.