Paws for Charity | Here's how you can help us make life better for rescued animals.

We're teaming up with Priority Automotive to support the work of Hope for Life Rescue, Inc., a group that helps cats and dogs find their permanent homes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Join us as we partner with Priority Automotive and take time to Paws for Charity on March 18 to help Hope for Life Rescue, Inc.

The group opened its doors in 2002 after its founder spent several years rescuing animals independently.

Hope for Life is committed to the rescue and placement of abandoned, abused , and neglected animals that typically ended up in high-kill facilities. Because of its work and its approach, Hope for Life describes itself as a “pro-life organization” for animals.

The group operates Hope Center, a sanctuary in Virginia Beach that includes 6 rooms designed with tempered glass for animals that need their privacy due to behavior or health issues, a large dog run, a neo-natal room for nursing or young animals, a big kitten room, as well as an isolation room for sick or injured animals.

Hope for Life doesn’t believe in using cages, so its animals either roam free or live in decorated rooms until they go to their permanent homes. The group takes care of all medical expenses including the spay/neuter, initial deworming, initial flea/tick treatment, and first year vaccinations.

Additionally, Hope for Life runs a vacation home for cats and dogs called Hope’s Garden Resort, which also is a non-profit facility. It is meant to help further the group’s mission to rescue homeless animals through the rates offered.

Although our Paws for Charity Day is March 18, there's no need to wait until then to help Hope for Life. If you're able to make a contribution, you can donate here, and remember that no contribution is too small.

Thank you for helping us help some of the animals in the Hampton Roads area!