Foster dog that rescued family from Portsmouth houseboat fire finds his fur-ever home

The family was staying on a houseboat in a Portsmouth marina, and early one morning, Moose alerted everyone in the home of a large fire on the boat next door.

FRANKLIN, Va. — A very good boy has found his forever home after his heroic story made the rounds on social media

Moose was up for adoption at the Portsmouth Humane Society earlier this summer, when a family fostered the Great Pyrenees for a few days as part of the shelter's "Paws Around PTown" program. The family was staying on a houseboat in a Portsmouth marina, and early one morning, Moose alerted everyone in the home of a large fire on the boat next door. 

Moose woke them up just in time, as the fire spread to their boat. Both vessels were destroyed in the fire, but thankfully no one was hurt.

The family lost everything in the fire and weren't able to adopt Moose at the time, but after Moose's heroic story was shared online, another family from Franklin saw his story on social media and came and scooped the dog right up! 

