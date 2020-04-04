YMCA of South Hampton Roads has emergency childcare spots

They are providing emergency childcare services to first responders, medical and essential personnel.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Essential personnel still looking for someone to watch their children during this time can turn to the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.

They are providing emergency childcare services to first responders, medical and essential personnel.

They have preschool (ages 2-5) and school-age (ages 5-12) group spots at $40 a day. They are open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The emergency childcare program will be available at locations in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Outer Banks, Elizabeth City, and the Eastern Shore.

The YMCA hopes to give working families in the community as much support as possible.

"They don’t have the opportunity to stay at home like most folks do," said Vice President of Youth Development Jamie Childress. "So, we knew that was our calling to kind of step up to see what we could do to try and provide some childcare services for families who really need us in this time.”