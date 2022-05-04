Rivers Casino Portsmouth holds job fairs to recruit card dealers, chefs, servers and more

During the first job fair, on May 12, people can submit applications for table games opportunities, including blackjack, poker, craps, roulette and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 2021, when developers broke ground on Portsmouth's new casino.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is going to hold five job fairs throughout Hampton Roads over the next five months.

The announcement comes as construction on the casino is underway. It's expected to bring 1,300 permanent jobs to the area and $16 million in annual tax revenue for the city. It's slated to open in early 2023.

The first job fair will take place May 12 on Tidewater Community College's Portsmouth campus. Job candidates interested in table games and dealer school are encouraged to stop by between 9 a.m. and noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More than two dozen representatives from Rush Street Gaming, including Rivers Casino Portsmouth General Manager Roy Corby, will be there to meet and answer questions about careers in tables games. Resumes and applications will be accepted, too.

During the first job fair, people can submit applications for table games opportunities, including blackjack, poker, craps, roulette and more.

People can also file applications to attend a free dealer school and earn their certification.

Roy Corby, the general manager of the new casino, said he's looking to give local job-seekers a chance.

“We’ve developed a very thoughtful approach to filling opportunities, especially those that require training; and we’re moving quickly to ensure new team members are ready to serve our guests on day-one."

The second fair, set for June 22 at the same place, will focus on jobs in hospitality. The casino is looking for food servers, bartenders and cooks.

The other fairs, planned for July, August and September, will feature general opportunities throughout the casino.