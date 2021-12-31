Virginia housing market to see slow growth in 2022

Peter Shaw, a professor of business administration at Tidewater Community College, said a lot of people overpaid for a home in 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. — For more than a year, housing prices in Hampton Roads and across the nation jumped significantly.

The supply of houses on the market dropped by 54% from June 2019 to June 2021.

“So that’s a big chunk of the market of the supply-side: boom, gone,” Shaw said.

He said it led to supply shortages, which drove up housing prices by about 7%. He's predicting prices could increase by about 4% in 2022.

“It’s not rising as fast," Shaw said. "Part of that reasoning, I believe, is due to the rising interest rates and mortgage rates.”

Mortgage rates are expected to rise by roughly 4% by the end of 2022, according to the Virginia Association of Realtors.

For people who are renting, you’re looking at about a 7% increase.

“If a lot of them are renting for up to a year at least, and more are coming on board, I suspect the rental market is going to be quite hot for another year,” Shaw explained.

Supply chain issues could wane as the market ramps up construction by about 10% compared to 2020.

“The supply chain should be catching up, but still, will the prices for raw materials still be what they were pre-pandemic? I don’t think so,” he said.