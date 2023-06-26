Virginia's sales tax holiday coming to an end

Previously, Virginia shoppers could look forward to a weekend in August to buy tax-free school supplies, clothing, hurricane supplies, and more. But not this year.

RICHMOND, Va. — An annual summer sales tax holiday will not be coming back for 2023 in Virginia.

A notice on the Virginia Department of Taxation's website says the sales tax holiday will expire as of July 1.

In previous years, a weekend in early August was designated a sales tax holiday, allowing shoppers to buy school supplies, hurricane emergency preparedness items, clothing, shoes, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without having to pay sales tax.

Sales tax holiday weekends had been in place since 2006, thanks to a landmark bill passed by the Virginia General Assembly.

But in the 2022 Appropriation Act lawmakers passed last year, that provision was allowed to expire as of July 1, 2023, "notwithstanding any other provision of law or regulation."