Virginia Wesleyan University launches new tuition program

Coastal Advantage will cover most of the tuition costs for students who qualify. The program is set up to help commuter students within a 30 to 40-mile radius.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Walking into freshman orientation Monday at Virginia Wesleyan University is monumental for Cecilia Candelaria and her family. “As the first person in my family to go to college, this means a lot to me,” said Virginia Wesleyan University incoming freshman Cecilia Candelaria.

The Norfolk native will start in the fall studying communications and sociology. “I’ve always had an interest in getting out there and talking to people,” Candelaria said.

She said she’s going to school stress-free thanks to a new tuition program called Coastal Advantage.

“This program is set up to help commuter students within a 30-to-40-mile radius of the institution," said Virginia Wesleyan University President Dr. Scott Miller.

Dr. Miller said university data shows since the COVID pandemic, families are struggling even more now with the cost of college tuition.

“It takes a big stress off my shoulders not only paying back the student loans but even just going to get them, finding out where you’re going to get them,” Candelaria said.

The new program covers all but $2,500 for first-year students who qualify. Students can participate in VWU’s Work and Learn Program or apply for various financial-aid options, which can also cover university fees to pay the rest of the cost.

“When I look at the demographics of our student body, 43% of our students are from underrepresented populations and 30% are the first in their family to pursue a college education,” Dr. Miller said.

Dr. Miller said now more students eligible for the program can focus on their education when they begin college. So far, the program is helping around 20 students for the fall semester. University leaders hope to soon expand the number of eligible students to 50 next year.

The new program makes college affordable for accepted commuter students from families with household incomes under $60,000.