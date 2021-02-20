The wait's almost over. 450,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies arrived Saturday in Hampton Roads

We're told Girl Scout Cookie lovers can expect to see cookie booths popping up in neighborhoods starting February 21

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Yes. The cookies are coming.

Saturday marked the arrival in Hampton Roads of this year's first distribution of everyone's favorites: Girl Scout Cookies.

All of the cookies that make our mouths water have arrived including Thin Mints and last year’s new Lemon-Ups.

Besides Girl Scouts, hundreds of volunteers from several organizations, including Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity from CNU, Volunteer Hampton Roads, and military service members organized by the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia turned out at three different sites to unload and distribute over 450,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to nearby troops.

Watching how well organized the operation was, it was easy to believe that they'd been doing this for a long time and had a plan that they executed with almost military precision.

Girl Scout Senior Taylor Westbrook and her mother, Kimberly Westbrook were among those volunteering at the cookie Count n’ Go in Chesapeake. According to information provided by the organization, Taylor is a Media Girl and Cookie Captain and has been volunteering weekends at the Albemarle SPCA (ASPCA). She plans to use her cookie funds to continue service projects with the ASPCA and outdoor adventures with her troop.



“I am happy to help the community however and whenever I can. We need volunteers now more than ever,” Taylor said.

According to a news release, the cookie “Count n’ Go” events, which happened at Harrison’s Moving and Storage in Chesapeake, Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach and Kmart in Newport News, are an annual operation that bring together local volunteers and Girl Scouts to kick off cookie season in the greater Hampton Roads and Outer Banks areas.

