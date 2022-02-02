Court documents: Cory Bigsby, father of missing Codi, faced an assault charge in 2018

13News Now learned what led up to a criminal complaint filed against Cory Bigsby in June 2018 and how it played out in court.

HAMPTON, Va. — Now that Hampton police describe 43-year-old Cory Bigsby as their top person of interest in the case of his missing son Codi, 13News Now is learning more about Bigsby's background.

According to court documents obtained by 13News Now, Bigsby faced an assault and battery charge in 2018.

The documents show that Hampton police responded to where Bigsby lived on June 23 that year in reference to a domestic assault.

The officer met with a woman who said she shares two children with Bigsby and was pregnant with a third. The criminal complaint went on to say, “Mr. Cory Bigsby came home ... woke [the woman] up yelling.”

According to the documents, the woman told officers that Bigsby accused her of cheating, threatened to kill her and continued to yell.

That’s when she said she grabbed a knife, then the two began to struggle.

The woman’s account stated Bigsby grabbed her arm and bit her hand, then she dropped the knife.

After which, she told police Bigsby “pushed her on the bed and choked her.”

While resisting, the woman recounted getting spun on her stomach and punched several times on the head.

She told officers the abuse from Bigsby used to be verbal but turned physical that day.

The court documents also indicated that a total of three children lived with the woman and Bigsby at the time, including Codi.

The case was “nolle prossed” on Dec. 18, 2018, which means either the prosecutor or the woman ultimately chose not to move forward with the charge but could decide to bring it back in the future.

The court could not offer 13News Now a specific reason as to why the case was "nolle prossed."

As of Wednesday, Bigsby is voluntarily staying at Hampton police headquarters and answering questions. Police said in a news conference that Bigsby has been there since Monday.

Bigsby reported his son missing on Jan. 31. Bigsby contacted police around 9 a.m. and told them the last time he saw Codi was around 2 a.m. at their home on Ranalet Drive in Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes.

On Tuesday, the police division said they didn't believe Codi wandered off from his home, nor did they believe that he was abducted. They also said that the information Bigsby and Codi's mother gave them did not match up with the evidence.

Police said Wednesday that they are not ruling out Codi's mother as a possible person of interest.

In addition to asking people to contact them if they saw Codi, police are asking anyone familiar with Cory Bigsby's whereabouts recently, including where he shops and hangs out regularly, to contact them.