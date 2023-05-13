Favorite way to get around the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is back for another season

In addition, HRT has rolled out a new mobile ticketing app called Journey, available for download in both the App Store and Google Play.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A beloved fixture at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is back for another tourist season as the Wave Trolley and Bayfront Shuttle returned to service Saturday for their 39th season, and according to Hampton Roads Transit, they're better than ever.

According to a spokesperson, all 14 of their trolleys have undergone a full restoration, which include mechanical improvements, and repairing and resurfacing all of their wooden trim elements. Plus, they've installed security cameras, which they say provide additional comfort and safety to patrons.

“The VB Wave plays an integral role in getting residents and visitors where they need to go,” said “William Harrell, President and & CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. “We are proud that as many as 132,000 people took advantage of the service last summer and look to carry even more this season.”

In addition, HRT has rolled out a new mobile ticketing app called Journey, available for download in both the App Store and Google Play. They said it will provide "a quick and convenient way for customers to purchase tickets for the VB Wave simply by using their mobile device and a credit card."

HRT provided this information about the Wave Trolley, the Bayfront Shuttle, and the new Journey app:

Tickets for one-way, all-day, and 3-day adult passes may be purchased in the app ahead of time and redeemed while boarding. More information is available at gohrt.com/mobile/. Cash fare is also accepted. Exact change only.

Children ages 17 and under may ride for free with a paid adult or a Student Freedom Pass. Discounted passes for adults age 65+ and persons with disabilities are offered with a discounted fare ID or available for purchase at select retailer locations and transit centers.

Service routes for the VB Wave include:

Routes 30 operates along Atlantic Avenue from 1st Street to 40th Street

Route 31 extends to the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center,

Ocean Breeze Water Park and KOA Campground

Route 34 extends along 22nd Street and Virginia Beach Blvd to the Virginia Beach Convention Center

Route 35 operates along Pacific Avenue extending from 1st St to Shore Drive, Pleasure House Road and First Landing State Park

