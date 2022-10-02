Former police chief shares perspective on Codi Bigsby investigation

Former Petersburg Police Chief Kenny Miller said a lot of his successes were because of his community partners.

The search for Codi Bigsby is still on the minds of many, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The four-year-old has been missing from his Hampton home for almost two weeks. His father, Cory Bigsby, is behind bars on unrelated child neglect charges.

Codi’s disappearance has gripped the city of Hampton for the last 11 days.

"I love you and pray to God that you will come home safely, wherever you are," said Hampton resident Kathy Bernard during a candlelight prayer for the missing boy.

On Thursday, Youngkin expressed his support of the investigation.

"What is most disappointing is that we really don’t have any clarity and so, I just call everyone to continue to provide every effort and resource we have because when a child is missing, it is the saddest thing we can possibly have," Youngkin said.

The investigation so far

Cory Bigsby reported his 4-year-old son missing on Jan. 31.

From there, the Hampton Police Department partnered with the Hampton Fire Department, FBI, Virginia Department of Emergency Management and multiple other agencies for a ground search around Buckroe Point Apartments.

They searched dumpsters, the NASA/Hampton Steam Plant, bodies of water, the woods...every place they thought Codi could be.

Initially, the police named Cory a person of interest. Last Thursday, they officially arrested and charged him with seven counts of felony child neglect unrelated to Codi's disappearance.

Last Friday, the police packed up their command headquarters and said they were moving into a more evidence and intelligence-based approach. However, they said that does not mean they’ve stopped searching.

"In some ways, our investigation is going to start and become more intense now," Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said during a press conference.

On Tuesday, a judge denied bond for Cory and his lawyer immediately appealed for a new hearing, which is set for Feb. 25.

Former police chief weighs in

Former Petersburg Police Chief Kenny Miller has more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement. He said as day 11 comes to a close, the shift in the investigation gives officers a chance to go back over everything they have all over again.

"It gives them an opportunity to restructure what they’re doing and give everyone a chance to really say ‘Okay what else do we need to do?’"

During Wednesday night’s city council meeting, Talbot addressed the mayor and council.

"The evidence about what likely occurred has been very clear. There is little about this that has been mysterious."

That statement has people on social media trying to read between the lines.

"Were it me, I wouldn’t want to divulge everything that I have right now because it may hamper the investigation, so he’s being as transparent as he can," said Miller.

He said just because some of the things law enforcement does on cases like this aren't visible to the public, it doesn't mean they aren't working on it day and night.

"It's so stressful and so tense for us. We want a successful closure and we don't want to see anybody harmed. So, it's a tough time right now."

Miller also said a lot of his successes as police chief were because of his community partners, so he encourages the people of Hampton to keep doing what they’re doing in their search for Codi.