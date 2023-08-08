Girl Scouts learn the ropes of rappelling and other lifesaving skills at Norfolk camp

The Girl Scouts hosted its latest Camp Fury session; a recurring summer camp teaching lifesaving skills and techniques under the guidance of firefighters.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake-based group of Girl Scouts took adventure to the next level Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

The Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast hosted its latest Camp Fury session: a recurring summer camp teaching lifesaving skills and techniques under the guidance of female firefighters and EMTs.

On Tuesday, the Chesapeake session of the firefighter training camp took off at the Half Moon Cruise and Celebration Terminal in Norfolk, next to Nauticus. The Scouts learned the ropes of rappelling and vehicle extrication alongside members of Chesapeake Fire and Rescue.

The camp also hosts Norfolk and Hampton Scouts throughout the week. The girls involved practiced drills, learned about equipment, and practiced different life-saving procedures to support those considering public safety careers.