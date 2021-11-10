Habitat for Humanity holds home repair event in Hampton Roads

Since 2010, over 250 homes in Hampton Roads have been improved through the program. The "Home Repair Blitz" event happens several times a year.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 11, 2021.

Over 100 volunteers signed up and participated in its "Home Repair Blitz" event on October 16 in Hampton, Newport News and James City County.

The event was held by the Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg.

Volunteers helped at least 11 homeowners make repairs, from painting and landscaping to replacing siding and building wheelchair ramps for greater accessibility.

The single-day event was designed to help low-income members of the community, as well as veterans and those who may have a disability, beautify and improve their living space.

Since 2010, over 250 homes in Hampton Roads have been improved through the program. The Home Repair Blitz happens several times a year.