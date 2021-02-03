Veterans help one of their own, building a new roof along with Habitat for Humanity

It was a special project in Portsmouth where local veterans came together, to help one of their own.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Danja Miller is a retired, disabled veteran living in Portsmouth who needed her roof replaced.

Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads heard her request and wanted to get Veterans Helping Veterans in Chesapeake to help. So, they did!

Jim Ireland, the Service Officer for Chesapeake VFW 2894, did not want to miss this opportunity to help a fellow veteran in need.

Miller was nearly in tears at the selfless group effort.

“If I could dance, I’d do a jig!” she said.