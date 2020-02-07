'Haircuts for Heroes' gives free haircuts to first responders

Norfolk barbershop Jake's Place is giving back to those in the community who are having to work during the pandemic with a free shape-up.

NORFOLK, Va. — Now that Virginia is in Phase Three, more places are opening back up and barbershop Jake’s Place in Norfolk has started its ‘Haircuts for Heroes’ give-back event.

The idea behind the event is to provide free haircuts to first responders. That includes anyone who had to continue working and serving the community during the pandemic.

Eddie Castillo, the manager of Jake’s Place, says that it’s the least the barbershop can do right now for those who are on the front lines.

"Showing first responders that they are appreciated and if there is any way we can give back to them, even if it's just through a haircut, is something we have no problem doing," Castillo said. "Throughout this pandemic, we’ve realized how important self-care truly is, so we are happy to help."

Jake's Place opened up about five weeks ago, but the "Haircuts for Heroes" event just started this week and barbers have already seen some people take advantage, according to barber Rebecca Hall.

"Everyone was really happy, not just because they were able to come in and get a haircut, but for the human interaction and contact. Everyone being isolated and stuck at home has been hard,” Hall said.

The initiative is also featured at their sister salon, Changes City Spa. The shop plans to continue it for as long as possible while being very aware that while places are back open, the virus is still here and locals all over are still working through it.